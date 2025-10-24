Barnes in tough against ‘Force of Nature’

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Before his Toronto Raptors embarked on the difficult challenge of defending Milwaukee Bucks standout Giannis Antetokounmpo, head coach Darko Rajakovic called the two-time NBA MVP one of the top three basketball players in the world.

After Antetokounmpo poured in a game-high 31 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in the Bucks’ 122-116 win at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, the Raptors head coach described the Bucks’ 6-foot-11 forward as a force of nature.

“I think Giannis is Giannis,” Rajakovic said. “He can do his thing there. We have to control that better.”

“It’s tough,” Toronto point guard Immanuel Quickley added. “He puts a lot of pressure on your defence. He’s almost seven-feet tall, strong, and he can dribble.”

Antetokounmpo also nailed a couple of critical three-pointers and added seven assists.

In a game that saw 19 lead changes and was tied on 14 occasions, Antetokounmpo opened with 12 first-quarter points and was held to only four more before halftime. But he was good for another seven points in the third and eight more in the final 12 minutes.

For the most part, Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was assigned the challenging task of guarding Antetokounmpo. Rajakovic considers Barnes one of the NBA’s elite defenders.

Barnes felt he did a “great” job on Antetokounmpo.

“A great job, making it tough for him, making it not easy,” said Barnes, who chipped in 17 points.

INGRAM SHINES

The Antekokounmpo performance spoiled the home debut of Raptors guard Brandon Ingram. He scored 29 points, including a trio of three-pointers.

The Raptors acquired Ingram in a midseason trade, but he never played for his new team last year, missing the final 56 games with an ankle injury.

JAYS FEVER

With the Toronto Blue Jays opening the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers a few blocks away, there was quite a baseball theme before, during, and after the Raptors’ home opener.

Most of the Raptors donned different Blue Jays jerseys as they entered Scotiabank Arena. During a timeout, the Okay Blue Jays’ seventh-inning stretch song was played.

There were World Series updates in the fourth quarter, and about a third of the 19,615 remained in their seat to watch the opening game.

DODGERS SUPPORTER

Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers revealed he’s pulling for the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Blue Jays in the World Series, citing his friendship with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

“Now that the Brewers are done, I can be honest about it,” Rivers said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2025.