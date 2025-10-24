Antetokounmpo scores 31 as Bucks tip Raptors

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Milwaukee Bucks standout Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 31 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to spoil the 29-point home debut of Toronto Raptors guard Brandon Ingram in the Bucks’ 122-116 win on Friday.

Cole Anthony came off the bench with 23 points and former Raptor Gary Trent Jr. added 20 as the Bucks (2-0) defeated the Raptors (1-1) for the fourth straight game.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP, played 38 minutes despite having a sprained left toe.

Scottie Barnes checked in with 17 points. He had the challenging assignment of guarding Antetokounmpo. RJ Barrett scored 20 points, while Immanuel Quickley added 19.

Many of the sold-out crowd of 19,615 at Scotiabank Arena remained to watch the World Series opener between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers on the big screen.

The Raptors acquired Ingram in a midseason trade, but he never played for his new team, missing the final 56 games with an ankle injury.The teams were tied 86-86 at the end of the third quarter. The Raptors trailed 27-19 after the first quarter, but enjoyed a 54-52 advantage at halftime.

The Bucks lost Kyle Kuzma to an ankle injury in the third quarter.

TAKEAWAYS

Raptors: Ingram and his teammates donned different Toronto Blue Jays jerseys as they arrived for the home opener.

Bucks: Head coach Doc Rivers revealed he’s pulling for the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Blue Jays in the World Series, citing his friendship with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “Now that the Brewers are done, I can be honest about it,” Rivers said.

KEY MOMENT

In the back-and-forth game that saw 19 lead changes and was tied 14 times, Trent nailed a three-pointer to put the visitors in front by four points with 3:16 remaining.

KEY STATThe Raptors have gone 2-4 in home openers since their 2018-19 NBA Championship season.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Raptors: Visit the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2025.