Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Entangled humpback whale freed after being spotted off Nanaimo

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 24, 2025 7:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Humpback whale freed from rope off coast of Nanaimo'
Humpback whale freed from rope off coast of Nanaimo
A humpback whale was freed from some rope off the coast of Nanaimo this week. Crew and passengers aboard a whale watching vessel first spotted the whale.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An entangled humpback whale spotted off the coast of Nanaimo, B.C., is free, thanks to the work of fishery officers and the Marine Mammal Rescue Team.

The Hawaiian humpback whale, nicknamed Astroboy, was spotted by crew and passengers aboard a Prince of Whales whale-watching vessel, about 12 nautical miles from Departure Bay.

Officials with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) said they were able to free the whale from approximately 140 metres of poly steel rope.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They said they could see the whale was entangled in it because it was dragging the rope through the water behind it.

The Prince of Whales vessel stayed with the whale until the rescue team arrived.

“Debris is a real problem for marine wildlife,” the DFO said in a statement.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The public can help prevent entanglements by cutting packing material, banding, rope and other looped material before disposing of it, and by not disposing of these materials in the marine environment.”

Anyone can report possible occurrences of whales being harassed or disturbed, and instances of collision with whales or whale entanglements, by calling the Fisheries and Ocean’s Observe, Record, Report/Marine Mammal Incident Hotline at 1-800-465-4336 or by email.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices