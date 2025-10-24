Sport Central volunteer refurbishes 10,000 helmets in his retirement years

Bill Johnson has spent countless hours of his retirement years restoring donated helmets at Sport Central in Edmonton.
The 82-year-old began volunteering with the organization after he retired in 2012.
“I usually do about two days a week and it’s something to get out of the house and to meet people,” Johnson explained.
About a month ago, Johnson realized he hit a big milestone: 10,000 helmets fixed up and put back into circulation.
“I just sort of happened to notice on my list there and counted them up and it was 10,000,” Johnson said.
“I didn’t think I did that many!”
Sport Central collects, refurbishes and redistributes gently used sports equipment to kids aged four to 17 in financially strapped families who can’t afford new gear.
There are 50 donation sites in the Edmonton area. Every day, drivers go out and collect the donated equipment.
It’s volunteers like Johnson that keep their operations going.
“You got to do something that feels like you’re contributing – it’s definitely a rewarding experience,” he said.
