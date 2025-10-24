Menu

Crime

Teen arrested in connection with 4 stabbings in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 24, 2025 4:52 pm
1 min read
A teen was arrested on Wednesday night in connection with four stabbings in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. The teen remains in police custody.
Vancouver police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the stabbings of four people in the Downtown Eastside.

It happened on Wednesday night near Hastings Street and Jackson Avenue.

Police said they believe one of the victims was targeted and the others were bystanders. The victims include three men and one woman, between the ages of 33 and 60.

Police said they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police found and arrested the teen suspect within hours of the incident. He has now been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and remains in custody.

