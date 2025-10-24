Ontario trustee who education minister sought to fire resigns, tied to Italy art trip

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario school trustee who the province’s education minister sought to fire through legislation has now resigned.

Mark Watson was one of four trustees with the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board who took a $45,000 trip to Italy to buy $100,000 worth of art for the board.

The controversial trip is one of several examples of what Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra has cited as evidence of misuse of public dollars at some school boards and a need for a governance overhaul.

Three of the four trustees repaid their trip expenses, but Calandra has said Watson refused to pay his share back in full and still owes more than $12,000.

Calandra tabled a bill Monday with the sole purpose of firing Watson and barring him from being a trustee at any Ontario school board until 2030.

Watson has not responded to a request for comment, but on Friday the board said he had resigned.