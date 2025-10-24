Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario trustee who education minister sought to fire resigns, tied to Italy art trip

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2025 3:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calandra threatens to ‘fire’ Ontario trustee unless he repays share of $145k Italy trip'
Calandra threatens to ‘fire’ Ontario trustee unless he repays share of $145k Italy trip
WATCH: Calandra threatens to 'fire' Ontario trustee unless he repays share of $145k Italy trip – Jul 15, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Ontario school trustee who the province’s education minister sought to fire through legislation has now resigned.

Mark Watson was one of four trustees with the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board who took a $45,000 trip to Italy to buy $100,000 worth of art for the board.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The controversial trip is one of several examples of what Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra has cited as evidence of misuse of public dollars at some school boards and a need for a governance overhaul.

Three of the four trustees repaid their trip expenses, but Calandra has said Watson refused to pay his share back in full and still owes more than $12,000.

Trending Now

Calandra tabled a bill Monday with the sole purpose of firing Watson and barring him from being a trustee at any Ontario school board until 2030.

Story continues below advertisement

Watson has not responded to a request for comment, but on Friday the board said he had resigned.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices