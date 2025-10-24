Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary man ordered kept in custody on 5 counts of attempted murder in Lethbridge

By Ken MacGillivray & Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted October 24, 2025 1:39 pm
1 min read
A 47-year-old Calgary man has been remanded in custody on five counts of attempted murder in a Lethbridge parking lot earlier this month. View image in full screen
A 47-year-old Calgary man has been remanded in custody, accused of five counts of attempted murder in a Lethbridge arena parking lot earlier this month. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 47-year-old Calgary man has been remanded in custody after being accused of deliberately striking multiple pedestrians with his vehicle in a Lethbridge, Alta., parking lot earlier this month.

The lawyer for Christopher David Hegg appeared in court Friday morning on his behalf and agreed with prosecutors that he should be kept in custody until his next court appearance on Nov. 25 at 9:30 a.m.

Hegg’s lawyer also plans to seek a private psychological assessment for his client.

Hegg was arrested on Friday, Oct. 10 after police were called to the parking lot of VisitLethbridge.com Arena (formerly Enmax Centre), located in the 2500 block of Scenic Drive South.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officers found a 77-year-old woman, a 77-year-old man and a 46-year-old man who were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in the arena’s parking lot.

Story continues below advertisement

The victims, who police said were all unknown to Hegg, were transported to hospital in stable condition, but the driver fled the scene before police arrived.

Police said Hegg was arrested a short time later after he was accused of threatening a staff member at a local convenience store.

Police say the incident took place in a parking lot outside the Lethbridge arena, on Oct. 10. View image in full screen
Police allege the incident took place in a parking lot outside the Lethbridge arena, before a Hurricanes game, on Oct. 10. Global News

He faces a long list of charges, including:

  • five counts of attempted murder
  • three counts of assault with a weapon
  • three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm
  • one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle
  • one count of uttering threats
  • one count of theft under $5,000

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam video of interest to investigators to give them a call at 403-328-4444.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from The Canadian Press.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices