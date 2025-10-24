Calgary man ordered kept in custody on 5 counts of attempted murder in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

A 47-year-old Calgary man has been remanded in custody after being accused of deliberately striking multiple pedestrians with his vehicle in a Lethbridge, Alta., parking lot earlier this month.

The lawyer for Christopher David Hegg appeared in court Friday morning on his behalf and agreed with prosecutors that he should be kept in custody until his next court appearance on Nov. 25 at 9:30 a.m.

Hegg’s lawyer also plans to seek a private psychological assessment for his client.

Hegg was arrested on Friday, Oct. 10 after police were called to the parking lot of VisitLethbridge.com Arena (formerly Enmax Centre), located in the 2500 block of Scenic Drive South.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officers found a 77-year-old woman, a 77-year-old man and a 46-year-old man who were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in the arena’s parking lot.

Story continues below advertisement

The victims, who police said were all unknown to Hegg, were transported to hospital in stable condition, but the driver fled the scene before police arrived.

Police said Hegg was arrested a short time later after he was accused of threatening a staff member at a local convenience store.

View image in full screen Police allege the incident took place in a parking lot outside the Lethbridge arena, before a Hurricanes game, on Oct. 10. Global News

He faces a long list of charges, including:

five counts of attempted murder

three counts of assault with a weapon

three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm

one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle

one count of uttering threats

one count of theft under $5,000

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam video of interest to investigators to give them a call at 403-328-4444.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from The Canadian Press.