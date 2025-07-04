Menu

Crime

Alberta mom sentenced following death of child

By Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted July 4, 2025 7:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge mother sentenced following 2024 death of teen'
Lethbridge mother sentenced following 2024 death of teen
A woman in Lethbridge, Alta., has been sentenced to time behind bars following the death of a teenage boy in 2024. Justin Sibbet reports.
A woman from Lethbridge has been sentenced to time behind bars following the death of a teenage boy last year.

The sentence stems from a late 2024 incident in which her child, a 13-year-old boy, overdosed and later died.

Police said in February that the pair were using drugs in a home on Christmas Day when the boy overdosed. An acquaintance attempted to administer life-saving measures, according to police.

Eventually, a 911 call was made around 5 p.m., but the caller immediately hung up. When officers attended the home, police say the boy was hidden and the mother lied about his whereabouts.

Later, the mother and son left the home, walking to a nearby business. Police said evidence suggested the boy was in medical distress.

The following day, Dec. 26, 2024, she reported that she found her son dead near a southside business.

Police said video surveillance showed the pair had spent the night on the street and the boy never moved from his position on the ground, but paramedics were never called.

On Wednesday, the mother was sentenced in a Lethbridge court to 900 days in jail for criminal negligence causing death. Given credit for time served, her sentence was set at 678 days.

