New Brunswick political parties get donations from United States and other provinces

People who listed mailing addresses in the United States have donated money to all three New Brunswick political parties.

The 2024 end-of-year financial returns show the New Brunswick Progressive Conservatives got the most amount of donations from people listing addresses in the United States, followed by the Greens and the Liberals.

The numbers also show that people who listed addresses in other Canadian provinces have collectively donated tens of thousands of dollars to the three parties.

Paul Harpelle, spokesman for Elections New Brunswick, says there is no requirement for a person living outside the country to provide a Canadian address to make a donation to a political party within the province.

But, he says the donation is limited to $3,000, and no trade unions or corporations are allowed to give money.

Premier Susan Holt promised to ban political donations from outside the province during the 2024 provincial election campaign, and the Liberals said in a statement that they were committed to implementing their campaign commitments during their mandate.

Opposition Conservative Leader Glen Savoie declined to directly address a question from The Canadian Press on Thursday about his party’s donors, while Green Leader David Coon said the out-of-province donations should be stopped.