Critics express concerns about changes to B.C.’s graduated licence program

The B.C. government is considering changes to the province’s graduated licence program, but critics say it could make it less safe for drivers.

Under the new rules, new drivers wouldn’t need to take a second road test to get rid of their ‘N’ decal and get a full Class 5 licence. They would have to avoid getting a ticket for 24 months and then they can get their full licence.

While the move is intended to help ease the long wait times for testing, it is raising concerns that more unskilled or inexperienced drivers will be on the roads.

Tristan Dickson, general manager of the Young Drivers of Canada Greater Vancouver Division, is also on the provincial safe driving committee and said this is a step backward.

“The goal here isn’t to make licensing harder,” he said.

“It’s about to make it safer. Driving safer for that matter. And so every stage in the graduated licensing programme builds accountability. So the Class 5 test is the final safety checkpoint before full independence. So one that helps prevent not only new drivers, but everyone else that shares the road with them as well.”

If this legislation passes, Ontario will be the only province that still requires a second road test to exit the Graduated Licensing Program.

Dickson said getting rid of the need for a second test could mean that a driver develops bad habits or doesn’t practice driving enough before moving on to a full licence.

“We’ve still been meeting and looking at ways that we can be strategic about this,” he added.

“And I think that’s an important point is that we do have to be strategic with how we plan for the future and how we can close this gap and curve that trajectory, if you will, and get roads to a safer level and really making the roads safe for all British Columbians.”

Hon Chan, the MLA for Richmond Centre and the opposition critic for ICBC, TransLink, transit and climate solutions, told Global News they wanted more information from the B.C. government regarding stats to back up what they are proposing.

“Lots of questions remain unanswered and most troubling is that the minister (MLA Nina Krieger) was not able to provide the statistical data we requested,” he said.

Chan said they requested data from the government on the crash rating between novice drivers and those with a Class 5 licence, but he said he had to go back to an ICBC press release to find those details.

Krieger said these changes are going to benefit many.

“The idea behind this bill was to really improve accessibility, especially in remote and rural communities,” she said.

The changes are set to come into effect in early 2026.

The legislation also shortens the wait period to get a full licence for drivers over the age of 25 and makes changes to improve licensing for motorcyclists.