Changes to B.C.’s Graduated Licensing Program would remove 2nd road test

Changes are being proposed to B.C.’s graduated licensing program.
In an announcement on Wednesday, the B.C. government says it has introduced legislation to create a simpler and more accessible process for new drivers.
If approved, the changes will remove the requirement for a second road test for someone with their learner’s licence to obtain a Class 5 licence.
Instead, there will be a 12-month restriction period for anyone wanting to get a Class 5 where the driver “must demonstrate safe driving behaviour to progress,” according to a release from the province.
The government states that evidence has shown that having an extended period with restrictions and enhanced driver-record reviews promotes safer and more confident drivers.
The province hopes this will cut down on the wait times for road tests.
The proposed legislative changes will also establish a new Motorcyclist Licensing Program that all new motorcycle riders will need to complete.
The new MLP will also have a restriction period and enhanced safety measure requirements for protective gear, which will be established through regulations.
If this legislation passes, Ontario will be the only province that still requires a second road text to exit the Graduated Licensing Program.
