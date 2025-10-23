Trial of 3 Trail firefighters, charged with off-duty assault, set to go ahead

Send this page to someone via email

After several delays, the trial of three Trail, B.C., firefighters, charged with assault, will go ahead.

The firefighters are charged with attacking Darryl Wong in April 2023. Wong was homeless at the time.

Police said Wong was punched several times, suffering injuries to his face and shoulder, and possibly losing consciousness.

Firefighters Richard Morris and Gregory Ferraby, along with Wesley Parsons, face one count of assault each. The alleged attack took place while they were off duty.

Wong’s sisters are relieved the trial will finally go ahead.

“We as a family have faced a lot of blast-back as well, because of this,” Diane Wong said.

Sister Adena Wong said it is hard to live in a small town while this is going on.

“Just being in a grocery store and somebody will assume that they know certain details and I don’t even know these people and they’ll come up and they’ll say things and it’s been very hurtful trying to live a relatively quiet life in a small town,” she said.

The trial is expected to begin on Oct. 29.