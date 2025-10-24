Meet the Blue Jays fan knitting a post-season sweater while watching the playoffs

Send this page to someone via email

As the Toronto Blue Jays get ready for the World Series to begin Friday night, one fan has travelled from the United Kingdom to show her support for their playoff run.

“This is a big moment for the Jays and it’s a big moment for me, so I had to come home,” Karla Courtney said.

Having grown up in Toronto while spending summers in Newfoundland, the Blue Jays represent ‘home’ for Courtney.

“I think I want to be in Toronto for the energy, right? It’s really exciting; these things don’t happen that often,” she said.

Courtney shifted her sleep schedule while across the pond to make sure she never missed a Jays playoff moment.

To keep herself busy while watching nerve-wracking games in the middle of the night, she began knitting to ease the tension.

Story continues below advertisement

Her first project: a Blue Jays sweater for her good luck charm knitted lobster to wear — but that wasn’t enough of a challenge.

View image in full screen Knitting a Blue Jays sweater for a lobster was the first step, before taking on the challenge of a playoff sweater — only to be worked on during game days. Megan King / Global News

Courtney challenged herself with knitting a Blue Jays post-season sweater — which could only be worked on during game days.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“However far they go, I’ll have something to commemorate the season,” Courtney said.

She began the retro-style sweater during Game 4 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees, documenting her progress on social media.

Each section of work carries memories of different moments along the playoff run. One moment involving a mustard stain from a game.

“We did lose those two games, so that represents a hard point,” she said while pointing to the Blue Jays logo she’d crafted.

Story continues below advertisement

For Courtney, knitting keeps her present and grounds her emotions during stressful innings.

“I’m only allowed to knit during game days; I haven’t broken that rule,” she explained. “I knit on the flight on the way, but that was a game day, so that’s fine. I’m kind of following the progress of the team. So, hopefully the longer they go, the longer I go.”

Dedicated to her craft, she kept up the project while in the Rogers Centre for games 6 and 7 of the ALCS.

She remembers the game-changing moment when George Springer got the home run that gave the Blue Jays the lead in Game 7.

Story continues below advertisement

“I had the sweater in my hands and I thought, ‘Now I’m going to get mascara on it,'” she remembered. “I was crying, it was so exciting and everyone was cheering and it was really, really incredible.”

Courtney plans to stick around Toronto as long as it takes to see the Blue Jays take the World Series.

“I am not going anywhere, of course not, no,” she said. “I’ll just keep changing my ticket, I don’t care.”