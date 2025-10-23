Ford will watch World Series from ‘man cave’ given ticket prices, predicts Blue Jays win

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he predicts the Toronto Blue Jays will win the World Series and that he will be watching it from his “man cave” at home, given the sky-high ticket prices.

“I’m going to be realistic, so I’ll say the Jays in six,” Ford said at an unrelated press conference on Thursday, alongside Prime Minister Mark Carney, who agreed with Ford’s prediction.

The Blue Jays advanced to the World Series with their win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday and will play the L.A. Dodgers — the defending champions.

“I’m going to be sitting in my man cave because I’m not paying, whatever, 1,500 bucks for a ticket,” Ford said, referring to the steep prices of tickets being sold online.

Global News found that some of the cheapest resale seats were priced at around $2,000.

“And by the way, those ticket gougers, they’re going to pay the price, we’re going to get to them but I’m going to sit in my man cave and watch the game,” Ford added.

The premier has said he wants to revisit ending ticket resale gouging in light of Blue Jays ticket prices, after his government previously killed resale cap legislation when the PCs took office.

A section in the previous Liberal government’s Ticket Sales Act would have imposed that cap, but the Progressive Conservatives paused implementing it shortly after the 2018 election. A year later in 2019, it cancelled the rule, saying it was unenforceable and would have driven consumers to buy tickets on the black market and driven costs higher.

Meanwhile, Carney said the series is “going to go deep.”

“It’s going to be a great series,” Carney said. “But we’ve got depth, we’ve got fire, you see the performance. It’s going to be fantastic.”

He also noted he will be in Asia to meet with leaders there during the Series run and called it the “worst-timed trip.”

When asked by reporters if there are any bets with the U.S. over who will win, Carney said, “You know it’s funny they haven’t called. I think they’re scared.”

The last time the Blue Jays won the World Series was when the team claimed back-to-back titles in 1992 and 1993.

— with files from Global News’ Colin D’Mello and Sean Previl