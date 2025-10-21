Missed out on Blue Jays World Series tickets? Cheapest resale seats priced at $2K

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Blue Jays fans hoping to score a home run with a seated ticket to one of the World Series games at home may have already struck out, with available tickets already costing $2,000 or more barely two hours after going on sale.

Seated tickets for home games went on sale on Ticketmaster Canada’s website at 10 a.m. eastern time, and those who got through the queue early may have scored low-cost tickets.

At about 10:30 a.m., this Global News journalist was about 290,000th in line for a Game 1 ticket.

But by about 11:30 a.m., most tickets that were still available were already considered “Verified Resale.”

While there is a single ticket for Game 1 in section 510 at the Rogers Centre that will cost someone $1,723, taxes included, most are priced at $2,000 or higher. Someone hoping to sit closer to the field in section 135, for example, will have to shovel out $4,954.

A ticket in row 12 of section 123 is selling for $7,198.

Tickets on StubHub Canada are no better, with a ticket for section 522 costing $2,495 including fees, while a section 123 ticket is going for $7,597.

It’s not the first time ticket prices have soared barely hours after they went on sale on Ticketmaster.

Last year, costs skyrocketed for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour tickets in Toronto, with a ticket costing about $4,654 on StubHub and $4,500 on SeatGeek.

Allegations of restricted access or price gouging by either the various ticketing companies or resellers has been a common practice for years, ranging from ball games to music concerts.

Daniel Tsai, business and law professor at Toronto Metropolitan University, told Global News that Ticketmaster and parent company LiveNation “control” the primary market for ticket sales while having some control over the resale market.

View image in full screen A screen grab of the Ticketmaster app shows high prices for World Series Game 1 tickets for the Toronto Blue Jays two hours after tickets went on sale on Oct. 21, 2025. Sean Previl/Global News

“There is lack of regulations and no competition that’s allowed one big dominant force, LiveNation Ticketmaster, to control the concert and entertainment and sporting ticket industry,” Tsai said last year.

He added that surge pricing, when tickets go in high demand, means Canadians and other buyers are left “paying a fortune” either for the original tickets or on the resale market.

Game 1 is set to take place Friday, with the Jays to face off against the 2024 World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers.