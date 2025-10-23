Menu

Fire

Industrial incident shuts down busy Calgary road during morning rush hour

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 23, 2025 11:56 am
1 min read
Calgary police were forced to shut down several blocks of Macleod trail Thursday morning as emergency crews responded to an "industrial incident." View image in full screen
Calgary police were forced to shut down several blocks of Macleod Trail Thursday morning as emergency crews responded to an industrial incident. Global News
Emergency crews were called out to what Calgary police say was an “industrial incident” along Macleod Trail at 14 Avenue southeast early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 8 a.m., forcing emergency crews to shut down Macleod Trail between 14 Avenue and 17 Avenue during the busy morning rush hour.

Police said several people were injured, but there’s no word yet on the extent of their injuries.

An aerial view of the "industrial incident" on Macleod Trail in Calgary Thursday morning, shows emergency responders surrounding a manhole in the roadway. View image in full screen
An aerial view of an industrial incident on Macleod Trail in Calgary on Thursday morning shows emergency responders surrounding a manhole in the roadway. Global News

Video shot from the Global News helicopter showed emergency crews surrounding an open manhole in the area with a ladder extending down into the manhole.

The "industrial incident" forced Calgary police to shut down several blocks of Macleod Trail during the busy morning rush hour. View image in full screen
An industrial incident forced Calgary police to shut down several blocks of Macleod Trail during the busy morning rush hour. X/@CalgaryPolice

More to come.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

