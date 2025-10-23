Industrial incident shuts down busy Calgary road during morning rush hour

See more sharing options

Emergency crews were called out to what Calgary police say was an “industrial incident” along Macleod Trail at 14 Avenue southeast early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 8 a.m., forcing emergency crews to shut down Macleod Trail between 14 Avenue and 17 Avenue during the busy morning rush hour.

Police said several people were injured, but there’s no word yet on the extent of their injuries.

View image in full screen An aerial view of an industrial incident on Macleod Trail in Calgary on Thursday morning shows emergency responders surrounding a manhole in the roadway. Global News

Video shot from the Global News helicopter showed emergency crews surrounding an open manhole in the area with a ladder extending down into the manhole.

View image in full screen An industrial incident forced Calgary police to shut down several blocks of Macleod Trail during the busy morning rush hour. X/@CalgaryPolice

More to come.