Industrial incident shuts down busy Calgary road during morning rush hour

Emergency crews were called out to what Calgary police say was an “industrial incident” along Macleod Trail at 14 Avenue southeast early Thursday morning.
The incident happened around 8 a.m., forcing emergency crews to shut down Macleod Trail between 14 Avenue and 17 Avenue during the busy morning rush hour.
Police said several people were injured, but there’s no word yet on the extent of their injuries.
Video shot from the Global News helicopter showed emergency crews surrounding an open manhole in the area with a ladder extending down into the manhole.
More to come.
