Person seriously injured after Ontario home struck by gunfire twice in 1 week

York Regional Police are investigating after a residence in Newmarket, Ont., was hit twice by gunfire, this time sending one person to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said on Thursday at around 4:30 a.m., a suspect arrived at a home on Hewitt Circle, near Bathurst Street and Mulock Drive and opened fire.

Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Anderson told reporters that a victim, who was outside the residence, was struck by gunshots and rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“This is the second time this residence has been struck by gunfire, and we are treating this as a targeted incident,” Anderson said.

She said police are working to confirm the connection between the victim and the residence.

Images from the scene show vehicles parked in the driveway, and investigators were gathering evidence.

Anderson said the home was also struck one week ago, on Oct. 16, during the early morning hours.

Shots were fired from a suspect vehicle from the driveway area and then the vehicle fled the area. Two vehicles were struck by the gunfire, she said.