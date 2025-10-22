London Knights name leadership group for 2025-26

Send this page to someone via email

The London Knights have announced their new captain and two new alternate captains.

Sam O’Reilly has become the 54th player in London Knights history to wear the “C”.

Los Angeles Kings prospects Jared Woolley and Henry Brzustewicz will serve as alternate or assistant captains.

“It is an honour. It is really special,” admitted O’Reilly. “It’s been something I have thought about since joining (the Knights). I’ve been fortunate to learn from some great leaders on and off the ice so it’s a really cool feeling.”

O’Reilly was a first-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers in 2024 and was then traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning this past summer for Hobey Baker winner Ike Howard.

The centre from Vaughan, Ont., has the best faceoff numbers in the OHL right now for any centre who has taken more than 100 draws. He also has eight points in eight games since returning from the National Hockey League, where he appeared in a pre-season game for the Lightning and scored a goal.

Woolley also played in the NHL pre-season in his time with the Kings this fall and is set to lead the Knights.

“I think there’s a few things you have to do. We need to lead by example. We have been given the privilege of wearing letters so we have to go out and perform every day,” explained Woolley.

Brzustewicz was selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft by Los Angeles, and welcomes all that comes with wearing a letter.

“It’s about doing all the right things,” said Brzustewicz. “Being there early and being there late and showing what it means to be a London Knight.”

London is set to take on the Ottawa 67’s at Canada Life Place on Oct. 24, 2025 at 7 p.m.

The Knights come in with a 5-0-1 record in their past six games.

O’Reilly says he sees some very positive signs right now.

“Every day has helped us (as a team). We have a lot of hard-working players in our room so we’re excited.”