Canada

Public health investigating salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 22, 2025 7:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: 117 people ill amid pistachio salmonella outbreak, PHAC says'
Health Matters: 117 people ill amid pistachio salmonella outbreak, PHAC says
WATCH: 117 people have fallen ill as part of a growing outbreak of salmonella related to various brands of pistachio products. The Public Health Agency of Canada says this number only includes lab confirmed cases, and the actual total is likely much higher. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for Oct. 22, 2025.
Federal health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to various brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products that has sickened more than 100 people across Canada.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says 117 confirmed cases of salmonella infection have been reported in six provinces, with the majority in Quebec, where 67 people have fallen ill.

Ontario has reported 34 cases, followed by nine in British Columbia, four in Alberta, two in Manitoba, and one in New Brunswick.

Seventeen people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported. Those affected range in age from two to 95 years old, and about 74 per cent are female.

Trending Now

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued recalls for multiple brands of pistachios and products containing pistachios due to possible contamination. Health officials are advising the public not to consume, sell, serve or distribute any recalled items.

The investigation remains active, and officials say the public health notice will be updated as new information becomes available.

A list of recalled products can be found on the CFIA’s Food Safety Investigation page.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

