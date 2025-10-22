Public health investigating salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios

Send this page to someone via email

Federal health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to various brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products that has sickened more than 100 people across Canada.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says 117 confirmed cases of salmonella infection have been reported in six provinces, with the majority in Quebec, where 67 people have fallen ill.

Ontario has reported 34 cases, followed by nine in British Columbia, four in Alberta, two in Manitoba, and one in New Brunswick.

Seventeen people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported. Those affected range in age from two to 95 years old, and about 74 per cent are female.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued recalls for multiple brands of pistachios and products containing pistachios due to possible contamination. Health officials are advising the public not to consume, sell, serve or distribute any recalled items.

The investigation remains active, and officials say the public health notice will be updated as new information becomes available.

A list of recalled products can be found on the CFIA’s Food Safety Investigation page.