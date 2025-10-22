Menu

Canada

Part-time faculty on strike at Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2025 4:23 pm
1 min read
More than 150 part-time faculty at Halifax’s Mount Saint Vincent University have gone on strike.

It’s the second time this semester that classes have been disrupted by a labour conflict at a Halifax university — faculty at Dalhousie University returned to classes in mid-September after a nearly one-month lockout.

Instructors and teaching assistants at Mount Saint Vincent walked off the job at 12:01 p.m. local time, following failed negotiations with the university.

The union says its members will stop all teaching, assigning, and grading.

Staff say they are striking for higher wages and improved job security, health benefits and pensions.

University officials say they are commited to resuming negotiations and working collaboratively with the union.

“We’re disappointed that (the union) did not accept our offer (Tuesday) and has chose to initiate strike action. Our primary concern is the impact this disruption may have on our students,” said Isabelle Nault, vice-president of administration.

Shortly after the strike began, union members formed a picket line outside the school and were joined by several student groups.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

