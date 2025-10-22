Part-time faculty on strike at Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

More than 150 part-time faculty at Halifax’s Mount Saint Vincent University have gone on strike.

It’s the second time this semester that classes have been disrupted by a labour conflict at a Halifax university — faculty at Dalhousie University returned to classes in mid-September after a nearly one-month lockout.

Instructors and teaching assistants at Mount Saint Vincent walked off the job at 12:01 p.m. local time, following failed negotiations with the university.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The union says its members will stop all teaching, assigning, and grading.

Staff say they are striking for higher wages and improved job security, health benefits and pensions.

University officials say they are commited to resuming negotiations and working collaboratively with the union.

“We’re disappointed that (the union) did not accept our offer (Tuesday) and has chose to initiate strike action. Our primary concern is the impact this disruption may have on our students,” said Isabelle Nault, vice-president of administration.

Story continues below advertisement

Shortly after the strike began, union members formed a picket line outside the school and were joined by several student groups.