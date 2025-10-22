Menu

Canada

Report finds tenants’ rights at risk in Nova Scotia, issues go unaddressed

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2025 2:19 pm
1 min read
A new report from Dalhousie Legal Aid says tenants’ rights are going unaddressed across Nova Scotia. Hundreds of tenants took part in a study that showed rental costs are rising across the board, and housing problems are going unreported. Mitchell Bailey reports.
A new report by a legal aid clinic says tenants’ housing rights are under threat across Nova Scotia.

Dalhousie Legal Aid Service conducted a provincewide survey of more than 1,200 tenants, and also analyzed decisions by the provincial body that enforces residential tenancy legislation.

The survey indicated that more than half of leases signed in 2025 were for fixed terms, meaning they don’t automatically renew like periodic leases.

Housing advocates say fixed-term leases offer less legal protection than periodic leases, and allow landlords to ignore rent caps when they rent to a new tenant.

The legal aid clinic says only 6.2 per cent of respondents had filed a complaint with the tenancy enforcement body, a sign that issues are under-reported and unaddressed.

The clinic says legislation and policy reform should focus on addressing the imbalance of power between landlords and the province’s 139,000 households that rent.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

