Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Winnipeg firefighters tackle blaze at downtown restaurant early Thursday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 23, 2025 8:31 am
1 min read
Winnipeg firefighters at the scene of a restaurant fire early Thursday morning at Main Street and York Avenue. View image in full screen
Winnipeg firefighters at the scene of a restaurant fire early Thursday morning at Main Street and York Avenue. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg firefighters and other emergency personnel are at the scene of a downtown restaurant fire early Thursday.

The blaze, which Winnipeg police say started around 5:30 a.m., is at Boujee Restaurant and Bar at Main Street and York Avenue, known by many Winnipeggers as the site of the former Earls restaurant.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says fire crews were able to get the fire under control within about an hour, and that no injuries were reported.

Winnipeg firefighters at a downtown blaze early Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Winnipeg firefighters at a downtown blaze early Thursday morning. Global News

Police have set up temporary road closures on northbound Main Street and are urging drivers to take an alternate route.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, firefighters say, and no damage estimates are available as they continue to work at the scene.

Click to play video: 'Green lights for first responders'
Green lights for first responders
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices