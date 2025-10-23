Winnipeg firefighters tackle blaze at downtown restaurant early Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg firefighters and other emergency personnel are at the scene of a downtown restaurant fire early Thursday.

The blaze, which Winnipeg police say started around 5:30 a.m., is at Boujee Restaurant and Bar at Main Street and York Avenue, known by many Winnipeggers as the site of the former Earls restaurant.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says fire crews were able to get the fire under control within about an hour, and that no injuries were reported.

View image in full screen Winnipeg firefighters at a downtown blaze early Thursday morning. Global News

Police have set up temporary road closures on northbound Main Street and are urging drivers to take an alternate route.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, firefighters say, and no damage estimates are available as they continue to work at the scene.