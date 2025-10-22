SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Politics

Edmonton election recount to take place after tight race in sipiwiyiniwak ward

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted October 22, 2025 2:21 pm
1 min read
Ballot boxes for the 2025 Edmonton election on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. View image in full screen
Ballot boxes for the 2025 Edmonton election on Oct. 20, 2025. Global News
The race for city council was a tight one in the west Edmonton election ward of sipiwiyiniwak this fall, after incumbent Sarah Hamilton elected not to run for council again.

Now, Edmonton Elections says a preliminary recount has been called for the city council race there as the returning officer believes “there may have been administrative or technical mistakes that caused an error in the count of votes.”

This means the race was so tight, the city needs to recount the votes to be sure.

After all the ballots from 23 polling stations were counted following Monday’s election, the first and second-place candidates were just six votes apart.

Better Edmonton candidate Darrell Friesen got 6,060 votes and independent candidate Thu Parmar, who was asked to run for Better Edmonton but declined, got 6,054 votes.

The third-place candidate, Giselle General, got 4,841 votes. She ran in the 2021 election and came in second to the incumbent.

The City of Edmonton said the recount will begin  Wednesday at 2 p.m., at a location in the west end of Edmonton, and the results are set to be confirmed Thursday morning.

Official results will be released by noon on Oct. 24.

Andrew Knack elected next mayor of Edmonton

So far, eight incumbents have been re-elected to city council and former councillor Andrew Knack has been elected mayor.

In addition to the recount in sipiwiyiniwak, the ward of Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi has yet to have a councillor declared, as some ballots cast at Keheewin School have not yet been counted.

