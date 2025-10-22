Windsor now offering weekly dirty diaper pick-up amid garbage schedule changes

Send this page to someone via email

A fresh solution for a smelly problem is coming to Windsor, Ont., as the city rolls out curbside diaper disposal among its latest waste collection changes.

Windsor will launch a one-year pickup pilot program in January. Registered households can get free pickup of diapers and incontinence products.

Households can register for the free service by calling Windor’s 311 hotline. Miller Waste Systems will handle the collections.

Monday’s announcement of the diaper pilot program coincides with city’s switch to biweekly regular garbage collection, which sparked several smell concerns.

Speaking at Monday’s city council meeting, Jim Leether, manager of environmental services, said the diaper pickup service will be available once every two weeks, alternating weeks with the regular garbage pickup.

Only organic waste will now be collected weekly and processed at Seacliff Energy in Leamington. Accepted organic waste includes food scraps, paper products, and items like pet fur or hair. Diapers and incontinence products remain excluded.

Leether said families can dispose of diapers during regular garbage pickup as well, to prevent the items from accumulating in homes. Leether explained that Windsor’s local waste management services do not accept diapers as part of its green bin program, requiring the city to pursue other options.

Until January, residents can drop off diapers for free at the North Service Road East depot. The program is expected to cost about $94,000 said Leether, adding the city needs time to promote the service and register users.

While there is no uniform policy for diaper disposal across Ontario, some municipalities, like Durham and Ottawa, offer programs that allow diapers and incontinence products to be collected through special or expanded green bin services.

And according to Toronto.ca, pet waste (animal droppings, clay and wood pellet cat litter and cage bedding), diapers and sanitary products, as well as soiled paper towels, facial tissues and napkins can go in the city’s green bins.