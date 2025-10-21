Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Health care, safety among Saskatchewan premier’s top priorities this fall

By Vanessa Tiberio Global News
Posted October 21, 2025 8:12 pm
2 min read
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks with media following a meeting with the prime minister on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Ahead of the first day of the new legislative session, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says his government has a number of top priorities, including health care and making communities safer.

Speaking to reporters at CNAWest, a conference on nuclear energy in Saskatoon hosted by the Canadian Nuclear Association, Moe said his government is focused on improving access to primary health care providers, strengthening the education system and making communities safer with strong law enforcement — topics likely to appear in his throne speech Wednesday to be delivered by Lt. Gov. Bernadette McIntyre.

Moe also says his government is planning on tabling legislation to address addictions in the province, something they will call the “compassionate care act.”

“We’re also making the investments and the legislative changes that you’ll see this fall in the compassionate care act, to ensure that all individuals have an opportunity to access recovery-based care,” Moe said.

Saskatchewan’s canola farmers anxious for tariff relief as trade talks with China continue

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Carla Beck says her party plans to focus on health care and safety as main priorities as the fall session resumes.

She also is urging Premier Moe to explicitly demand the federal government end Chinese EV tariffs to help protect the canola industry.

“We’ve heard other leaders come forward,” Beck said. “He has one important job, that is to stand up for people and producers of this province.”

Moe disagrees with Beck, saying he has been more involved than any other premier in the country.

“What I would say to Ms. Beck and her entire party is this: Which premier has been in China advocating on behalf of Canadian farmers? There’s been one. One in the last six years,” he said.

Political expert Ken Coates says he expects the tariff talk to take centre stage during Wednesday’s throne speech and thinks the NDP will need to be strategic as they propose their own policy plans in opposition to the government’s in the upcoming session.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

