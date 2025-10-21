Menu

Canada

Family of Manitoba crash victim to speak to parliamentary committee on bail reform

By Katherine Dornian Global News
Posted October 21, 2025 7:44 pm
1 min read
Family of Manitoba crash victim to speak to parliamentary committee on bail reform
In the months since Kellie Verwey died in a car crash near Portage la Prairie, Man., her parents have been calling for change.
In the months since Kellie Verwey died in a car crash near Portage la Prairie, Man., her parents have been calling for change.

The man charged in the collision had a warrant out for his arrest after breaching bail conditions multiple times.

Now, Meechelle and Ron Best are taking their campaign to Parliament. They’ll be travelling to Ottawa next week to speak to the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights to advocate for bail reform, just one week after Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham did the same.

This comes as the federal government plans to table bail reform legislation this week.

Meechelle, Kellie’s mother, says she wants politicians to understand the human cost of repeat offenders being released.

“This has impacted so many people on so many levels,” says Meechelle. “She has a niece who doesn’t now have her aunt. She has a grandmother who doesn’t have her granddaughter, who she very heavily relied on. Her brother is without his only sister.”

Watch the video above for the full story.

