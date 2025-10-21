Moe to face tariff, health care questions as Saskatchewan legislature returns

See more sharing options

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is set to face questions about affordability, hospitals and damaging canola tariffs when the legislature resumes Wednesday.

The Opposition NDP says the topics will be part of its grilling of Moe’s 18-year-old Saskatchewan Party government, following a throne speech outlining the premier’s agenda for the year.

NDP house leader Nicole Sarauer says Moe is failing to fight for farmers stiffed by China’s tariffs on canola products.

She says residents also continue to struggle financially, while understaffed hospitals in cities are overwhelmed and those in rural areas have been closed.

Sarauer says crime is also out of control, arguing the government hasn’t prioritized being tough on its causes.

Moe’s government didn’t immediately comment on the NDP’s attack but has said the throne speech will touch on economic and community safety issues.Moe