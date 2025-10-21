Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Moe to face tariff, health care questions as Saskatchewan legislature returns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2025 2:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canola tariffs causing uncertainty among farmers'
Canola tariffs causing uncertainty among farmers
RELATED: Canola tariffs causing uncertainty among farmers
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is set to face questions about affordability, hospitals and damaging canola tariffs when the legislature resumes Wednesday.

The Opposition NDP says the topics will be part of its grilling of Moe’s 18-year-old Saskatchewan Party government, following a throne speech outlining the premier’s agenda for the year.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

NDP house leader Nicole Sarauer says Moe is failing to fight for farmers stiffed by China’s tariffs on canola products.

She says residents also continue to struggle financially, while understaffed hospitals in cities are overwhelmed and those in rural areas have been closed.

Trending Now

Sarauer says crime is also out of control, arguing the government hasn’t prioritized being tough on its causes.

Moe’s government didn’t immediately comment on the NDP’s attack but has said the throne speech will touch on economic and community safety issues.Moe

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices