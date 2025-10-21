N.B. government warns of economic headwinds, presents plan to boost growth

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s government is warning residents of tough times ahead as it opens a new session of the legislature.

In today’s throne speech at the legislature, the government says New Brunswick’s economy is entering a period of uncertainty because of U.S. tariffs.

Delivered by Lt.-Gov. Louise Imbeault, the speech says economic growth is slowing and costs are rising because the province’s export-driven economy relies heavily on American markets.

President Donald Trump has targeted the lumber, steel, aluminum, auto, and energy sectors with duties even though most Canadian goods are protected from tariffs under the North American free-trade deal.

In response, the government says it is modernizing the ports of Saint John and Belledune and increasing trade with Europe, the Middle East, Hong Kong and India.

The speech says New Brunswick has 21 of the 34 minerals that the federal government lists as critical to the country’s future prosperity, adding that the province is developing a strategy to exploit those resources.