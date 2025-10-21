Menu

Crime

Winnipeg duo facing multiple charges after Westdale drug search

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 21, 2025 12:57 pm
1 min read
Two men are facing lengthy lists of charges, Winnipeg police say, after a drug investigation in the Westdale area led to the seizure of almost $40,000 in cocaine, meth, psilocybin and Percocet pills, as well as $114,000 in cash and seven guns.

Officers searched a house on Shepton Bay Saturday evening and arrested the two occupants.

In addition to the drugs, weapons and cash, they found paraphernalia including digital scales and packaging materials, as well as a safe, a money counter and a cryptocurrency wallet.

A 55-year-old suspect has been charged with possessing four different scheduled substances for the purpose of trafficking, as well as possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm and storing a firearm contrary to regulations.

The second suspect, 52, faces a dozen drug possession and trafficking charges, as well as similar offences related to the proceeds of crime and weapons.

Police said both were released on appearance notices and undertakings.

