Politics

‘Progress’ in U.S. trade talks but still work to be done on deal: LeBlanc

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2025 12:03 pm
1 min read
Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc is pushing back on a report that suggests relief from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs could be coming soon.

LeBlanc told reporters in Ottawa today that he was surprised by a news report which said a deal with the Trump administration could be finalized in the next few days.

The Globe and Mail reported that a deal on steel, aluminum and energy could be ready for Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump to sign at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea.

LeBlanc was with Carney at the White House for a meeting with Trump earlier this month and returned to the U.S. capital last week looking for a tariff off-ramp.

LeBlanc says he’s been in constant discussions with key members of the Trump administration but there’s still work to do.

LeBlanc cautioned that setting an artificial deadline could lead to a deal that’s not in the best interests of Canadians.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

