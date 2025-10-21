Scheifele scores late as Jets burn Flames 2-1

Send this page to someone via email

CALGARY – Mark Scheifele’s torrid start continued on Monday, extending his goal streak to five games with the game-winning marker at 15:06 of the third period as the Winnipeg Jets rallied to defeat the struggling Calgary Flames 2-1.

Jonathan Toews also scored for Winnipeg (5-1-0), who have won five games in a row. It was the first goal since April 13, 2023, for the 37-year-old Toews, who sat out the past two seasons due to health issues, before signing a one-year deal this year to play in his hometown.

Rasmus Andersson had the lone goal for Calgary (1-6-0), losers of six straight.

Connor Hellebucyk had 32 stops for the Jets, while Dustin Wolf had 26 saves for the Flames.

Story continues below advertisement

Scoreless through the halfway point in the game, the Flames opened the scoring at 13:22 of the second when Andersson’s shot from the blue line eluded Hellebuyck, who was being screened by Ryan Lomberg.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Toews tied it 2:41 into the third period.

TAKEAWAYS

Jets: Winnipeg entered the night with the league’s third-best power play and while the Jets failed to score on their first four man advantages, they had a barrage of chances peppering Wolf with 15 shots over those four attempts. Toews’ tying goal came on a deflection of Neal Pionk’s point shot on the Jets’ fifth power play.

Flames: It’s been a struggle early on this season for Wolf, last year’s runner-up for NHL rookie of the year, entering the game with an .854 save percentage, which ranked 36th out of 37 goalies with three or more starts. But he was sensational in this game and was perfect into the third period before losing his shutout bid on the Jets’ 26th shot.

KEY MOMENT

Scheifele’s seventh goal and 10th point of the season came on a perfect setup from Kyle Connor, who fed a pass over to his linemate, who neatly tucked a shot inside the far post.

KEY STAT

Story continues below advertisement

Scheifele (7-3-10) and Connor (3-6-9) run their season-opening point streaks to six games each. They have points in every Jets game.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

Flames: Host the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2025.