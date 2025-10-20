Calls increase for condemnation of OneBC leader over residential school photo

Send this page to someone via email

OneBC party leader and Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie is defending herself and doubling down after a photo of her denying the deaths of children at Canada’s residential schools was circulated on social media.

The image, taken in front of a sign in Penticton that references the 215 suspected unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Residential School site, showed Brodie holding up a sign that said ‘Zero Bodies.’

“We were up in Penticton for a town hall and saw the sign there again. Then we posted the photo we had taken earlier, because there have been zero bodies found, and that gigantic sign is still showing the number 215,” Brodie said.

The post drew criticism from the Penticton Indian Band. In a letter signed by Chief Greg Gabriel and sent to B.C. Premier David Eby, the band detailed its disgust and outrage.

“To exploit our lands and our pain for political gain and messaging is unconscionable,” said the letter.

In response, Brodie escalated her position, saying, “This is the greatest lie in Canadian history. The Grand Chief and other chiefs have been caught red-handed. This is anti-Canadian disinformation.”

The band’s letter urges Eby to condemn Brodie’s remarks publicly, demand a formal apology to the Syilx people and residential school survivors, and review her conduct in light of the province’s reconciliation principles.

Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Spencer Chandra Herbert backed the letter’s demands.

“We have to stand up against anti-Indigenous racism. We have to stand up against denialism. Residential schools happened, many kids did not come home,” he said.

Brodie says the photo in question was taken in July while she was touring B.C. and filming a documentary about residential schools.

The letter from the Penticton Indian Band alleges her visit to the sign was an act of trespassing, something Brodie disputes.

“The sign is right by a major highway. It’s a gigantic sign, and there’s no sign that says, ‘no trespassing,’ so I’m not sure what they’re talking about there,” she said.

Herbert also addressed the emotional toll the incident has taken.

“I feel bad for the Chief and Band members, that a member of this House would go to such lengths to spread hate,” he said.

The Penticton Indian Band did not respond to requests for further comment, but their letter demands a prompt response from Premier Eby and his government.