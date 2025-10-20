Ontario tables new omnibus legislation, including speed camera ban

Send this page to someone via email

The Ford government has officially moved to ban automated speed cameras across Ontario, tabling an omnibus bill on the first day the legislature returned, which includes the ban promised by the premier.

The legislation introduced Monday by Red Tape Reduction Minister Andrea Khanjin is largely about cutting permit timelines and processes, but it also includes measures to remove speed cameras and encourage more speed bumps and roundabouts.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Since early September, Ford has railed against speed cameras, calling them a “tax grab” and saying they do nothing to stop drivers from speeding. Instead, the premier wants cities to spend more money on speed bumps and flashing signs.

The push to ban speed cameras has been welcomed by some mayors — including Steven Del Duca of Vaughan — but has faced pushback from others.

Ontario’s police chiefs, municipal leaders, more than 20 mayors and school boards have all asked the government to reverse course.

Story continues below advertisement

Sarkaria says when the bill passes and receives royal assent, the speed cameras and associated penalties will no longer be enforceable or valid in Ontario.

— With files from The Canadian Press