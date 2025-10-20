Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario tables new omnibus legislation, including speed camera ban

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted October 20, 2025 3:13 pm
1 min read
Premier Doug Ford speaks about roadway speed cameras at the Vaughan Joint Operations Centre in Vaughan, Ont., on Sept. 25, 2025. View image in full screen
Premier Doug Ford speaks about roadway speed cameras at the Vaughan Joint Operations Centre in Vaughan, Ont., on Sept. 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Ford government has officially moved to ban automated speed cameras across Ontario, tabling an omnibus bill on the first day the legislature returned, which includes the ban promised by the premier.

The legislation introduced Monday by Red Tape Reduction Minister Andrea Khanjin is largely about cutting permit timelines and processes, but it also includes measures to remove speed cameras and encourage more speed bumps and roundabouts.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Since early September, Ford has railed against speed cameras, calling them a “tax grab” and saying they do nothing to stop drivers from speeding. Instead, the premier wants cities to spend more money on speed bumps and flashing signs.

The push to ban speed cameras has been welcomed by some mayors — including Steven Del Duca of Vaughan — but has faced pushback from others.

Trending Now

Ontario’s police chiefs, municipal leaders, more than 20 mayors and school boards have all asked the government to reverse course.

Story continues below advertisement

Sarkaria says when the bill passes and receives royal assent, the speed cameras and associated penalties will no longer be enforceable or valid in Ontario.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices