Winnipeg woman charged in string of liquor thefts: police

A Winnipeg woman is facing more than two dozen charges in connection with thefts at multiple liquor stores beginning in mid-September, police say.

The thefts, at Manitoba Liquor Marts throughout the city, totalled more than $2,300 in stolen goods.

Police allege the suspect, 33, stole various bottles of liquor in each incident, ranging in value from $34 to more than $450 on different occasions.

Although Liquor Marts have security entrances and customers have to show ID to gain entry, police allege the suspect used a stolen Manitoba driver’s licence to gain entry to the stores.

The suspect turned herself in at police headquarters downtown on Friday. She now faces eight counts each of theft under $5,000, identity fraud and identity theft. She’s also charged with possession of an identity document and was the subject of three warrants for theft under $5,000.