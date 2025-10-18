SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Sports

Kraken top Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2025 10:01 pm
2 min read
TORONTO – Josh Mahura scored his first goal of the season at 3:06 of overtime as the Seattle Kraken topped the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday.

Shane Wright, with a goal and an assist, Jani Nyman and Vince Dunn provided the rest of the offence for Seattle (3-0-2), which opened a six-game road trip with consecutive extra-time losses against the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators.

Joey Daccord made 26 saves. Mason Marchment had two assists.

John Tavares, with two goals to give him 500 career points with the Leafs, and Morgan Rielly replied for Toronto (3-2-1). Anthony Stolarz stopped 24 shots. William Nylander added two assists.

Tied 3-3 through 60 minutes, Mahura took a pass in the extra period and moved in on Stolarz before ripping a shot upstairs.

The Kraken arrived at Scotiabank Arena sporting Mariners jerseys. Seattle’s baseball team leads the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 in the American League Championship Series and can clinch the franchise’s first-ever World Series berth with a victory Sunday in Game 6 at Rogers Centre. Game 7, if necessary, would be Monday.

TAKEAWAYS

Leafs: Steven Lorentz drew into the lineup for fellow depth forward Calle Jarnkrok, who entered as Toronto’s goal leader with three. Head coach Craig Berube said the move was simply “a numbers game” after Lorentz missed Tuesday’s game with an upper-body injury before sitting out Thursday as a healthy scratch.

Kraken: No. 1 defenceman Brandon Montour wasn’t available because of what the team called a “family matter.” Cale Fleury drew in on the blue line. Seattle also announced centre Frederick Gaudreau (upper-body injury) will miss up to six weeks.

KEY MOMENT

Tavares scored his second goal of the game early in the third period on a power play to knot the score 3-3.

KEY STAT

Tavares became the fourth player in NHL history to record 500 points with multiple franchises after also reaching the mark with the New York Islanders. The others players to accomplish the feat are Ron Francis (Carolina/Hartford), Mark Messier (Edmonton/New York Rangers) and Wayne Gretzky (Edmonton/Los Angeles).

UP NEXT

Kraken: Visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.

Leafs: Host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

