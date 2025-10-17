Bombers beat Riders on late Castillo field goal

See more sharing options

WINNIPEG – Sergio Castillo kicked a 22-yard field goal as time expired to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers do just enough for a 17-16 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday.

Despite the outcome, Winnipeg (9-8) is waiting until after Friday’s late game in B.C. between the Lions and Edmonton Elks to find out if it grabbed a playoff berth. If the Elks lose, the Blue Bombers qualify for the post-season.

The West Division-leading Roughriders (12-5) already clinched first place and fielded a squad with a number of backups.

A 13th consecutive sellout of 32,343 fans at Princess Auto Stadium watched a game marred by penalties, fumbles and out-of-sync plays from both teams.

Saskatchewan quarterback Jake Maier started in place of Trevor Harris. Jack Coan backed him up and played the fourth quarter while Harris was on the sidelines as the third-stringer.

Maier completed 15 of 20 pass attempts for 123 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Coan was two-of-eight for 38 yards.

Zach Collaros was 15-of-24 passing for Winnipeg with one TD toss and one pick.

Collaros and the offence rode running back Brady Oliveira in the winning drive. He finished with 16 carries for 75 yards.

Winnipeg got a touchdown catch from Ontaria Wilson. Castillo also connected on one convert and field goals from 12 and 23 yards. Jamieson Sheahan added a punt single.

Coan pushed in for a one-yard Saskatchewan score. Brett Lauther was good on a convert and field goals from 39, 42 and 31 yards, but went wide on a 49-yard attempt.

The score was tied 10-10 after the first quarter, Saskatchewan led 13-11 at halftime and 16-14 heading into the fourth.

The teams traded touchdowns and field goals in the first quarter.

Winnipeg’s start was rocky when Trey Vaval fumbled the opening kickoff and Saskatchewan recovered the ball at the Bombers’ 43-yard line.

Aided by a Winnipeg pass-interference call, Coan lunged one yard into the end zone for a touchdown 49 seconds into the game.

The Bombers replied with a TD of their own when a 28-yard catch by Wilson in the end zone capped off a seven-play, 82-yard drive.

Lauther booted a 39-yarder to gain a 10-7 lead, but Castillo tied it up with a 12-yarder at 13:08.

Sheahan booted a late 55-yard punt single and Lauther put through a 42-yarder as time expired.

The third quarter began with Maier fumbling the ball during a scramble. The Bombers recovered and got a Castillo 23-yard field goal out of the turnover.

A Lauther field goal with 2:46 left gave the visitors the 16-14 lead.

After Lauther missed his 49-yard attempt, Vaval returned the ball to Winnipeg’s 50-yard line but the Bombers couldn’t capitalize on the field position and ended up punting.

On Winnipeg’s next series, Collaros marched the team down to Saskatchewan’s 33-yard line, but was intercepted by defensive back DaMarcus Fields with 4:18 remaining. The Roughriders couldn’t turn the gift into more points.

WILY WILLIE

Bombers veteran defensive end Willie Jefferson knocked down one pass, giving him a league-high 16 this season. That ties the 34-year-old Texas native’s career single-season high.

UP NEXT

Roughriders: Host the B.C. Lions on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Blue Bombers: Host the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, Oct. 25.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2025.