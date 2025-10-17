Bombers edge Riders in “ugly win” to move closer to playoff spot

Send this page to someone via email

On a night where the weather was sloppy and the game was not much better, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers did just enough to pick up a victory and move closer to a playoff spot.

Sergio Castillo booted a 22-yard field goal with no time on the clock as the Bombers picked up a 17-16 win over Saskatchewan to move to 9-8 on the season.

The Bombers can clinch a playoff spot with an Edmonton loss on Friday night in B.C. At last check, the Elks were leading the Lions 7-2 in the second quarter.

It also keeps Winnipeg hopes for a home playoff game alive if they can win their final game next week and get some help.

Having already clinched first place in the West Division, the Riders were without three of their starting receivers – Samuel Emilus, KeeSean Johnson and Dohnte Meyers – along with several starters on the offensive line and on defence.

Friday’s game started out terrible for the Bombers as Trey Vaval fumbled the opening kickoff and a few plays later, the Riders scored on a 1-yard touchdown run from Jack Coan to go up 7-0.

The Bombers offence responded quickly on the next drive as they took it down the field and Zach Collaros found Ontaria Wilson for a 28-yard touchdown.

But that would be it for majors on the night as the teams would pick up field goals and singles the rest of the way in an offensive struggle for both clubs.

The Riders led 16-14 in the game’s final minutes, but the Bombers were able to get a few key plays from Brady Oliveira on the final drive to set up Castillo for the winning kick.

Collaros finished with 182 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception while the Riders quarterbacks combined for just 161 yards through the air.

He admitted following the game that the offence “didn’t do anything well” and credited the defence and special teams in the victory.

“They were outstanding,” Collaros said. “Combine that with our fans and the atmosphere they bring to the table week in and week out here, it’s a tough place to win as an opposing team, unless you’re actively trying to give it to them as an offence.”

Oliveira had 75 yards rushing on 16 carries and another 29 yards on three catches.

“Ugly win,” Oliveira said. ”

Friday’s game was the 13th straight sellout at Princess Auto Stadium.

The Bombers will wrap up the regular season next Saturday afternoon at home when they take on the Montreal Alouettes.