Buy now, pay later: A help or a hindrance?

Buy now, pay later services like Klarna and Affirm allow shoppers to spread payments out over time, usually without a fee … as long as they’re paid on time.

Fletcher Baragar with the University of Manitoba’s Department of Economics says the services are designed to be user-friendly.

“Make it easy, make it convenient, minimal questions asked,” he said.

“The problem is that it doesn’t always work out.”

Numbers from the Credit Counselling Society show that of the Manitobans they saw in 2024, 41 per cent owed money to finance companies, including buy now, pay later services.

Pearl Irabor with the Credit Counselling Society said the rising cost of living is partially to blame.

“A lot of people are actually needing to turn to these services, to buy groceries, to pay for food, pay for clothing,” Irabor said.

These payment options differ from traditional credit cards and loans. They typically don’t build credit if paid on time, but late or missed payments will negatively impact credit.

