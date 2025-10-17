‘Preserving our past’: Winnipeg archives to return to historic library after renos

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg’s archives are going back to their downtown home, after renovations are complete to a historic building that once housed the city’s first public library.

City officials announced Friday that efforts are set to begin to relocate the archives from their temporary location at 50 Myrtle Street to 380 William Avenue — their original home at the Carnegie Library building, which opened 120 years ago this month.

The archives were moved in 2013 due to storm damage, and the temporary Myrtle Street facility isn’t suitable for long-term preservation.

“Preserving our past is an investment in Winnipeg’s future,” said the city’s property and development chair Coun. Evan Duncan.

“This redevelopment allows Winnipeggers to engage directly with our city’s deep and diverse history in a space designed to protect and celebrate it.

“The Carnegie Library has stood as a symbol of learning and community for over a century, and restoring it to serve as our city archives ensures that legacy continues for generations to come.”

Among the $22.7 million in renovations planned for the facility are a climate-controlled storage vault, as well as areas highlighting reconciliation and spaces for public programming and research.

“We saw during the Winnipeg 150 anniversary just what the city’s history means to residents,” said city archivist Konrad Krahn.

“To move into a space that is built purposely for archives will ensure this city’s records will be protected, preserved, and accessible for years to come.”

The project is expected to be completed by 2027.