Shaping Saskatchewan: Scott Banda

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Saskatchewan’s new chancellor is an alumnus of the post-secondary institution.

Scott Banda was appointed as USask’s 17th chancellor this summer. He grew up on a farm in the Marcelin, Sask., area and went to school in Blaine Lake.

Banda attended USask to study history and law and followed with his career at the Federated Co-op, where he retired as CEO.

“Practicing a little law, spending time in government, worked for a multi-national mining company, and then ultimately had my career at Federated Co-op, retiring as the CEO in 2022,” Banda recalled of his career trajectory.

“Having fortunate opportunities since to chair the board of trustees of Huskies Athletics and chair of the CFL board of governors. Then July 1 of this year, being appointed the chancellor at USask, so coming full circle, and it’s just been a remarkable journey.”

Story continues below advertisement

Banda said it’s important USask remains grounded in Saskatchewan and connected to the community.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It’s the University of Saskatchewan, it’s not the University of Saskatoon, and so it’s so critical that the university extends beyond, and it always has.

“To me, it’s really important to continue that tradition and to enhance it. This is a major institution in this province, country and world. And to be able to bring different perspectives, whether to the board of governors or (the) university, in general.”

Banda shared his goals for the university and what he’s striving for.

“(The) University of Saskatchewan has many challenges in front of it. You look at the geo-political landscape right now, there’s a lot going on.

“We look at some of the national policies that have been approved that affect universities, that’s challenging, financial constraints. Some areas we even have the questioning of university education. So, for this institution we have to remain relevant, we have to be sustainable and that is very complex.

“So, I really hope I can support and share my experience with the university in tackling those challenges and elevating us up the ladder to be the best we can be.

“And on a more personal level I really want to work on the connection back into the community. It’s a critical part of this province, this city, and it’s how we work we’re a community we support each other and if I can open doors or bridge gaps, I am more than happy to do that.”