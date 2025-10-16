Passenger arrested for alleged mid-air assault on Alaska Airlines crew

Send this page to someone via email

A passenger on an Alaska Airlines flight was arrested after two flight attendants were allegedly attacked, forcing the aircraft to divert and make an emergency landing.

Alaska Airlines Flight 1057 was en route from Portland, Ore., to Dallas early Tuesday morning, the company stated in an email to Global News.

“After a security incident in which a passenger physically assaulted two attendants, the plane diverted to Boise, Idaho,” it said.

View image in full screen The first Alaska Airlines passenger flight on a Boeing 737-9 Max airplane takes off, Monday, March 1, 2021, on a flight to San Diego from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ted S. Warren

“The passenger was arrested by law enforcement and medics met the aircraft at the gate,” the statement continued. “Following a medical evaluation, our crew was cleared to fly, and the aircraft continued on after a delay of approximately 90 minutes.”

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Tracy Anne Barkhimer, 61, from White Salmon, Wash.

The Boise Police Department told CBS News that Barkhimer was behaving erratically and “struck two airline employees who were attempting to calm her down.”

“She was restrained until the flight landed. The employees filed citizen’s arrests, and Barkhimer was removed from the plane without incident. She was taken into custody and booked into the Ada County Jail,” police added.

Barkhimer is charged with two counts of battery, according to police records.

Barkhimer posted a US$600 cash bond on Tuesday, and is scheduled to appear in court in early November.

Alaska Airlines said she had been banned from flying with them.

“At Alaska Airlines, safety is our number one priority, and we do not tolerate violence of any kind against our employees,” the company said. “We are grateful to our crew for their professionalism, and we apologize for any concern or inconvenience this situation caused.”

In January of last year, an Alaska Airlines jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff from Portland International Airport, creating a gaping hole that sucked clothing off a child and forced the pilots to make an emergency landing as its 174 passengers and six crew members donned oxygen masks.

No one was seriously hurt, and the depressurized plane returned safely to Portland approximately 20 minutes after departure.

A lengthy investigation conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board found that four bolts securing what is known as the door plug panel were removed and never replaced during a repair as the Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft was being assembled.

View image in full screen File – A door plug area of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft awaiting inspection is pictured with panelling removed at the airline’s facilities at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Jan. 10, 2024, in SeaTac, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File). LW

The NTSB recommended that Boeing enhance its training and safety standards and ensure that all personnel are aware of when actions must be documented.

Board members also emphasized the importance of ensuring that everyone throughout the company understands its safety plan, just as executives do.