Two Kelowna businesses broken into, one robbed of $10,000 in inventory

Send this page to someone via email

A string of break-ins in downtown Kelowna is leaving local business owners frustrated and calling for greater community support and systemic change.

Dan Stewart, owner of Man Made Barbershop, says he received a phone call in the middle of the night on Monday, saying his shop had been broken into.

“Glass was all over the doorway and spread throughout the shop,” Stewart said. “All of the drawers were open, and everybody’s clippers and tools were completely gone.”

Stewart estimates nearly 90 per cent of the barbershop’s inventory was stolen.

“The tools are the biggest loss; our barbers physically couldn’t do their jobs,” he said. “We had a lot of people in the community, which is amazing, bring us tools to use. But you’re still using someone else’s tools.”

2:21 City of Kelowna calls on provincial and federal gov’t to take action on chronic offenders

Less than 48 hours later, another business just a few doors down was targeted. Olive & Elle, a local home and lifestyle boutique, had one of its windows broken, though no entry was gained.

Story continues below advertisement

“Thankfully, access wasn’t gained to the unit because we had invested heavily in security gates from Fed Up Security,” said owner Alicia Meier.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Meier and Stewart both say the incidents highlight the growing challenges small business owners face, and the need for local support.

“Until all three levels of the judicial system catch up with what we need on the streets of our city, we’re asking that locals rally around small businesses in all areas of the city,” Meier said.

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce and the city say they’re also pushing for action.

“They’re on board, they agree, they are equally frustrated,” said George Greenwood, CEO of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce. “Now it’s up to the province and federal government, whether it’s additional financial support, bail reform, or other issues related to crime, to address what’s happening.”

For Stewart, this latest break-in marks the third smash-and-grab across his company’s three locations.

“Everyone keeps saying, ‘Why don’t you put bars on your windows?’ But for me, I shouldn’t have to hide my business behind bars. Whoever is doing this should be behind bars.”

He estimates the latest theft cost the barbershop upwards of $10,000 in lost tools and products.