Bail reform targeting violent crime coming next week, Carney says

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government will propose bail reform legislation aimed at cracking down on violent crime and repeat offenders, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Thursday.

The measures, which Carney said are set to be tabled in Parliament next week will “keep violent and repeat offenders out of our communities.”

“The government will table legislation to amend the Criminal Code for crimes committed by violent and repeat offenders – those accused of serious crimes like violent auto theft, breaking and entering, human trafficking, violent assault, and sexual assault,” Carney told reporters in Toronto on Thursday.

The new measures will include reverse-onus bail for major crimes, which means an accused would have to prove why they deserve to be let out.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The legislation will also include consecutive sentencing for major crimes and restrict conditional sentences for a number of sexual offences, Carney said.

Story continues below advertisement

6:25 Poilievre slams Carney over ‘liberal bail’ as PM defends reforms

The government will also invest $1.8 billion over four years in this fall’s budget in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and hire 1,000 new RCMP personnel.

The Conservative Party of Canada in a statement said the new measures will only serve to “double down on a failed Liberal playbook.”

“Conservatives offered the Liberals a real plan to tackle crime by repealing their ‘Principle of Restraint’ and strengthening bail conditions with the Jail Not Bail Act. The Act won support from across the country, but when Liberals had the chance to make our streets safer, they voted against it,” the party said in a statement.

More to come.