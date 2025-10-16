Menu

Canada

Bail reform targeting violent crime coming next week, Carney says

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted October 16, 2025 11:32 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Liberals vote against Tory bail reform motion, vow opposition will be ‘happy’ with new legislation'
Liberals vote against Tory bail reform motion, vow opposition will be ‘happy’ with new legislation
WATCH ABOVE: Liberals vote against Tory bail reform motion, vow opposition will be 'happy' with new legislation – Oct 6, 2025
The federal government will propose bail reform legislation aimed at cracking down on violent crime and repeat offenders, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Thursday.

The measures, which Carney said are set to be tabled in Parliament next week will “keep violent and repeat offenders out of our communities.”

“The government will table legislation to amend the Criminal Code for crimes committed by violent and repeat offenders – those accused of serious crimes like violent auto theft, breaking and entering, human trafficking, violent assault, and sexual assault,” Carney told reporters in Toronto on Thursday.

The new measures will include reverse-onus bail for major crimes, which means an accused would have to prove why they deserve to be let out.

The legislation will also include consecutive sentencing for major crimes and restrict conditional sentences for a number of sexual offences, Carney said.

Click to play video: ' Poilievre slams Carney over ‘liberal bail’ as PM defends reforms'
 Poilievre slams Carney over ‘liberal bail’ as PM defends reforms
The government will also invest $1.8 billion over four years in this fall’s budget in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and hire 1,000 new RCMP personnel.

The Conservative Party of Canada in a statement said the new measures will only serve to “double down on a failed Liberal playbook.”

“Conservatives offered the Liberals a real plan to tackle crime by repealing their ‘Principle of Restraint’ and strengthening bail conditions with the Jail Not Bail Act. The Act won support from across the country, but when Liberals had the chance to make our streets safer, they voted against it,” the party said in a statement.

More to come.

