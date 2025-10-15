Regina Pats rookies named to Team Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Some big news for the rookies on the Regina Pats, as Maddox Schultz and Liam Pue have been selected to wear the maple leaf across their chest at the u17 World Challenge in Nova Scotia.

The pair are just 15 years older, being named to the squad as underagers, a big accomplishment for not one but two players on the same team.

Now with the chance to showcase their skills on an international stage the duo will lean on each other as they take the next big step in their careers.

