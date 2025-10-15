Finch West LRT tests ‘proceeding well’ but opening date still not available

Send this page to someone via email

The Finch West LRT won’t open this week, according to Metrolinx, which says its revenue service demonstrations are “proceeding well.”

A month ago, on Sept. 18, the Toronto transit line entered its final major phase of testing, operating as if it were open to the public, but behind closed doors.

Those tests, if successful, were supposed to run for 30 days and put the Finch West LRT on a clear path to opening.

Now, a month after the tests started to take place, Metrolinx said they are going well, but the line won’t open a month after they started.

“Revenue service demonstration is proceeding well on the Finch West LRT,” a spokesperson told Global News in a statement.

“There are still additional steps that need to be taken after this phase to ensure the line is safe and reliable before opening — including a bedding-in period to further test the system and independent certification.”

The Finch West LRT will run from Finch West Station on Line 1 to Humber College Station in north Etobicoke. It will feature 16 stops and take roughly 34 minutes to run from one end of the route to the other.

Lindsay previously said the Finch West was progressing faster than the Eglinton Crosstown LRT and, despite being started years after, could open at the same time.