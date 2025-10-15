Five Blue Jays named Gold Glove finalists

See more sharing options

Five Toronto Blue Jays have been named as finalists for this season’s Gold Glove awards, given out annually by Major League Baseball to the top defensive players in each position in both leagues.

Ernie Clement is up for two awards after being named on Wednesday as one of three finalists in the American League’s third base and utility categories.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Ty France, acquired by Toronto from Minnesota at the trade deadline, are up for the AL’s first-base Gold Glove.

Second baseman Andrés Giménez and catcher Alejandro Kirk are also finalists.

Giménez won the AL Gold Glove at second base in each of the last three seasons while with the Cleveland Guardians. Guerrero won the AL first-base award in 2022.

The winners will be announced Nov. 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2025.