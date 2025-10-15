Menu

Canada

13-year-old Ontario boy charged with plotting school attack, FBI and Interpol assist

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted October 15, 2025 1:06 pm
1 min read
A teen from Thunder Bay, Ont., is facing serious charges after police allege he conspired online to carry out a potential violent school attack, with help from someone believed to be in another country.

The investigation, which involved the FBI, Interpol and the RCMP, began on Oct. 6 after the Thunder Bay Police Service hate crimes unit received information about a potential online threat targeting the public in Thunder Bay and abroad.

Police allege the 13-year-old boy had been communicating with an individual in another country, and that the two were “counselling and conspiring.”

Investigators allege that the two were going “to commit an attack, which may have been carried out in the near future.”

Authorities executed two search warrants at two local addresses on Oct. 14.

The teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with counselling to commit an offence that is not committed and conspiracy to commit murder.

He appeared in court on Tuesday and remains in custody.

Police are reminding parents and guardians about the dangers youth are exposed to online, where they can be groomed or manipulated.

“Youth can be manipulated by predators, extremists or criminals who exploit vulnerabilities like isolation or curiosity, leading to offenses from minor crimes to violence (e.g., school shootings, hate crimes),” Thunder Bay police said in a statement.

They urge the public to report suspicious behaviour as early as possible to prevent potential harm.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

