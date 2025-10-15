Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Features

Shaping Saskatchewan: Oz Weaver, the Globe Theatre

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted October 15, 2025 6:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Shaping Sask – Oz Weaver, Globe Theatre'
Shaping Sask – Oz Weaver, Globe Theatre
After five years of renovations, Regina's Globe Theatre has fully opened to the public. Oz Weaver has stepped into the role of executive director and looks to bolster Saskatchewan's culture in the arts.
Having completed its five-year-long construction project, the Globe Theatre in Regina’s new doors are now fully open to the public, under the guidance of new executive director Oz Weaver.

Weaver began working at the theatre in November 2024, bringing in 24 years of experience in various roles in the theatre industry.

“I was looking for something that connected with community, communities of artists, communities of downtown, community of Regina. This job came up, and it seemed really cool to be coming into a building that was coming out of a renovation and really exciting programming,” they say.

Oz Weaver, Executive Director of the Globe Theatre View image in full screen
Oz Weaver, Executive Director of the Globe Theatre. Global News

The Globe Theatre has been operating in Saskatchewan’s capital city since 1966 and has helped shape Regina and the province’s arts and performance culture.

Weaver says the theatre helps build not only the culture but also the economy.

“We were at 33,000 through this building. That’s 33,000 people coming downtown, going to restaurants and bars after the show. It creates this really great micro-economy around the Globe that a lot of other businesses find successful.”

By offering free or inexpensive programming as well as operating theatre classes, Weaver hopes to bolster the arts and performance scene in and around the city and make it a more desirable destination.

“People don’t come to the city to look at the suburb. We live in the suburbs but people don’t come to a city for a suburb. They come for great restaurants, for arts and culture, for festivals, for activation in Victoria Park. That’s what brings people and makes the city lively and makes you actually want to live in a city, and I think Regina is doing a really great job of that and there’s still so much more to explore.”

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.

