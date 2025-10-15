Menu

Crime

U.K. man arrested in Quebec City over disappearance of British teenager

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 15, 2025 9:34 am
1 min read
Quebec City View image in full screen
A panorama of Quebec City from Cittadella in Quebec City, Canada, on Sept. 5, 2025. Quebec City police say a 42-year-old man from England was arrested Monday in connection to the disappearance of a British teenager. Domenico Cippitelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Police in Quebec City say they’ve arrested a man from England on behalf of British authorities over the disappearance of a U.K. teenager.

The Quebec City Police Service said in a news release Tuesday that it was contacted by West Midlands Police in Birmingham, England, over reports of a missing 16-year-old girl.

Officers conducted a search near Montmorency Falls on Monday and found the teen alongside a 42-year-old U.K. national, who was identified as a suspect in her disappearance.

Trending Now

Police said the girl was taken into care by authorities, and the suspect was being interviewed by investigators. It’s not clear if there is any relation between the two.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

