Unifor says Stellantis moving Jeep production slated for Brampton, Ont., to Illinois

A union representing autoworkers at Jeep’s Brampton assembly plant in Ontario says production that had been slated there is being moved to Illinois.

Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union, said the move was included in a US$13-billion plan announced by automaker Stellantis on Tuesday to expand U.S. production by 50 per cent over the next four years.

The announcement came after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said last week that the Trump administration’s goal is to end vehicle assembly in Canada and move those jobs south, Unifor said in a news release.

“Stellantis cannot be allowed to renege on its commitments to Canadian workers, and governments cannot stand by while our jobs are shifted to the United States,” it said.

Lana Payne, Unifor’s national president, said saving the Brampton plant should be Canada’s top priority.

“Our governments must, right now, demand that vehicle investment is retained in Brampton and use every lever of influence at their disposal to protect these Canadian jobs,” Payne said in the news release.

Unifor said the Stellantis news broke shortly after a union delegation, including Payne, met with Ontario Premier Doug Ford to discuss strategies to counter ongoing U.S. tariffs on Canadian-made vehicles and protect jobs.

In February, Stellantis said it was pausing work in Brampton amid a retooling of the plant for both electric and gas Jeep Compass vehicles, with production expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Brampton plant, which has been down since early 2024 to prepare for the new production line, had about 3,000 employees before closing.

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa called Tuesday’s announcement the single largest investment in the company’s history.

“Accelerating growth in the U.S. has been a top priority since my first day,” Filosa said in a statement. “Success in America is not just good for Stellantis in the U.S. — it makes us stronger everywhere.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney said his government, Ontario and Unifor were working with Stellantis to develop measures to protect employees and to create new opportunities in and around Brampton.

“We have further made clear that we expect Stellantis to fulfil the undertakings they have made to the workers of Brampton,” Carney said on social media late Tuesday.

“Today’s decision is a direct consequence of current U.S. tariffs and potential future U.S. trade actions.

“Until a more certain trade environment for the North American auto sector is established through the upcoming review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, decisions on new investments in the auto sector will continue to be affected.”

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said he was disappointed in Stellantis’s decision and stood in “full solidarity” with Unifor and its members.

“As Stellantis and others invest heavily in U.S. operations, we risk seeing Canadian manufacturing eroded by trade imbalances, emerging tariff structures and incentive programs that favour U.S. facilities,” Brown said in a statement.

The mayor said a co-ordinated national strategy is urgently needed to protect workers from the effects of “unfair trade barriers” and to ensure Canada is seen as a viable, attractive destination for long-term auto production.

